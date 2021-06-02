Officer shot in EC business robbery shootout dies

Sergeant Nyameko Mbelani (38) was shot in Idutywa in the early hours of Monday morning and died in hospital on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape policeman who was wounded in a shooting while responding to a business robbery, has died.

Mbelani and another officer were on patrol when they received a call about a business heist that was in progress. As they responded and drove towards the local filling station, they were shot at by the suspects.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said that the assailants continued to fire in the direction of the police vehicle and one of the two officers was wounded and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

