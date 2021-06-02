Modise: Whatever goes wrong on the floor of PAP, SA gets the beating

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said that whatever happened on the floor of The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) reflected on South Africa.

She also said that South Africa should pay greater attention to the PAP, as it hosted its gatherings.

She was speaking during the debate on Parliament’s budget after violence erupted at the PAP sitting in Midrand.

Shouting, kicking, threats and commotion at the Pan-African Parliament. with warring sides unable to agree on a rotating presidency for the PAP.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has weighed in on the matter.

“Whatever goes wrong on the floor of the Pan-African Parliament, South Africa gets the beating. Whether we are responsible or not responsible, and the truth is that we have not played our role properly as the host country as far as the House is concerned. So, we intend to remedy that," said Modise.

Modise reiterated that the PAP was set up by the African Union.

"The PAP is an organ of the AU, whatever rules, whatever instructions that the AU puts down on all its structures must apply at the PAP, and therefore, we expect that the rotational process and rules will follow on the floor of the Pan-African Parliament," she said.

