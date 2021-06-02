Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa has not responded to my emails on conduct of ministers

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane told 702 earlier on Wednesday that attempts to get the president to reprimand members of his executive who have attacked her office have amounted to nil.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems tensions between the Public Protector and President Cyril Ramaphosa have continued after she revealed he still hasn’t responded to any of her emails.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane told 702 earlier on Wednesday that attempts to get the president to reprimand members of his executive who had attacked her office had amounted to nil.

In 2019, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe called her investigation into the CR17 campaign political while she clashed with Police Minister Bheki Cele over her whistleblower report.

Mkhwebane has also opened a criminal case against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula who has repeatedly said she behaved likes a hired gun.

Mkhwebane said she had no idea whether Ramaphosa has taken any action against members of his executive over public utterances made against her.

She listed three ministers, saying there had been no responses to her emails or public statements from the president regarding their utterances including labelling her a hired gun.

“Nothing has been done and the president has not responded so, I wouldn’t know whether he spoke to them.”

The Public Protector said promises to meet with her office and other chapter 9 institutions when Ramaphosa came into power were also yet to be fulfilled.

“I think from the chapter 9 institutions he met with... I think the AG, the South African Human Rights Commission but we are still waiting.”

Mkhwebane has been at odds with the president and some of his supporters over her investigation into his ANC presidential campaign, which the courts have found she had no jurisdiction to probe.

LISTEN: In conversation with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.