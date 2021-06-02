Mkhwebane denies trying to delay Parly probe into her fitness to hold office

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told 702’s Clement Manyathela that she was willing to subject herself to the impeachment process but that it must be a proper legal process and in compliance with the country’s Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was not trying to delay the parliamentary process looking into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane is set to challenge Parliament’s impeachment rules from 7 to 11 June.

The National Assembly in April named a 26-member committee that will enquire into whether or not there are grounds to remove the Public Protector.

She has come under fire from several quarters over the quality of her reports, with several courts setting aside her findings with costs.

Mkhwebane also denied that she was delaying Parliament’s efforts to deal with the matter but instead wanted clarity on a some issues.

"The process of appointing the panel in the meantime and the panel, the way they conducted the process, whether it is within the law, whether that process is constitutional, so that's all that I was trying to do but at the end of the day, I am willing to subject myself."

