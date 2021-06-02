MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

On Wednesday morning, private and government vehicles were set alight and two Golden Arrow buses were stoned.

CAPE TOWN - Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell will on Thursday meet with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga.

Last week, a Golden Arrow bus was set alight and 22 buses were stoned following an operation to impound taxis in the area.

On Wednesday, Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith joined an operation to stabilise public transport in Nyanga.

He's called on the recently installed Transport MEC to use his regulatory powers to address the situation.

“We’ve asked our senior staff in the city to intensify our operations in the area and ensure that law enforcement and order prevails.”

Mitchell said he called an urgent meeting with Santaco and would then decide on what steps to take.

“I met with senior officials from the department to consider solutions to address the ongoing unrests in the area. My department will continue to work tirelessly with representatives of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to bring stability in Nyanga.”

