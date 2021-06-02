KZN motorists warned to be careful as rain and snow hits province

Snowfall and heavy rain have already battered some parts of the province causing damage to roads, bridges and other transport infrastructure.

DURBAN - Transport officials in Kwazulu-Natal are calling on motorists to be extra cautious as more inclement weather is forecast for the rest of the week.

The province's Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said that affected areas included the Drakensberg, Kokstad, Underberg, Van Reenen's Pass, the Ugu District and Nquthu.

Her spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “Roads are extremely slippery due to snowfall and heavy rains that can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility. MEC Nkonyeni said that many roads and bridges in the province have been affected, resulting in some roads being completely closed due to flooding and poor visibility.”

The MEC said disaster management teams were on standby to help should the need arise.

