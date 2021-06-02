Kubayi-Ngubane: Transformation is an absolute necessity

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane explained that the fates of everyone in the country, including business and government, were intertwined, which was why a transformed inclusive economy was in the best interest of all.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that government’s efforts towards the creation of an inclusive economy were being frustrated by those who misunderstand what they were trying to achieve.

Speaking at the Black Business Council summit, she referred to various court matters where government’s efforts to implement transformation policies were being challenged.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said that transformation was an absolute necessity, which was the responsibility of all social partners.

She explained that the fates of everyone in the country, including business and government, were intertwined, which was why a transformed inclusive economy was in the best interest of all.

"Our economy will only experience sustainable and inclusive growth if in its quest to grow the economy and pursue more profit it draws from the entrepreneurial spirit that exists within South Africans of all races."

She also addressed the difficulties which were being experienced in the tourism sector as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they were worried about businesses that were struggling to survive.

