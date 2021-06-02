Helen Joseph Hospital management calls for lasting solutions to water crisis

Officials from the hospital have met with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Rand Water and Joburg Water Management to assess the impact of the continuous water disruptions to clinical services.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at Helen Joseph Hospital is on Wednesday calling for lasting solutions to solve the ongoing water crisis at the facility.

Residents have been experiencing water cuts due to a power supply failure at the Eikenhof Pumping Station, causing hospitals including Helen Joseph, to operate in extremely difficult conditions.

The debilitating water shortages has forced the Gauteng government to bring in water tankers to the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals as patients and communities bear the brunt of taps running dry.

Helen Joseph CEO Relebohile Ncha said they were in talks with Joburg Water and Rand Water to find short- and medium-term solutions.

“We were given a little bit of a technical information on the challenges that are currently happening at Rand Water and Joburg Water. But what was important was that they understood our need for the early provision of water tankers to the hospital.”

Johannesburg residents have been dealt a double blow in the form of load shedding and now water shortages as power cuts continue.

Meanwhile, NGO Gift of the Givers has started drilling for water at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital following water delivery disruptions across parts of Joburg.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the crisis couldn't have come at a worse time.

“We thought – we don’t know how long this is going to take – every hospital in South Africa should have a borehole just like they all must have generators in case of power failures.”

