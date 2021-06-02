GDE wants more firms to help with school infrastructure after Goza water success

After six years of being left in the lurch, over 1,400 children at Goza Primary School in Soweto finally have access to clean drinkable water without any disruptions, thanks to a donation from private company, the AECI Group.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department conceded that government had "struggled" for years to provide Goza Primary School in Soweto with reliable water and it was now urging private companies to help more public schools with basic infrastructure.

After six years of being left in the lurch, over 1,400 children at the Freedom Park school finally have access to clean drinkable water without any disruptions, thanks to a donation from private company, the AECI Group.

The firm has paid for a borehole, a filtration plant and flow taps to the tune of R500,000.

Two months ago, Eyewitness News exposed the desperate plight of pupils who had to relieve themselves in the bushes when limited water tanks dried up.

#GozaPrimary WATCH: Unveiling of the new borehole for the school. ML pic.twitter.com/N8eTm2lCKr EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2021

#GozaPrimary Through private funders, the AECI Group, will be handing over a borehole, water filtration plant and flow taps to the school. ML @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/eOh6MHP1dY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2021

Vuyani Mpofu is the deputy Director-General at the Gauteng Education Department. He said that government could only do so much and it needed the private sector to step in and fund infrastructure at more schools.

Mpofu said the department was not embarrassed that it took six years and a private company stepping in to provide this basic service to pupils.

"Education is a societal issue and therefore business and other stakeholders have got a responsibility to ensure that they assist the government in ensuring that facilities, resources in our schools are implemented," Mpofu said.

The company that sponsored the project is called the AECI Group. Candice Watson from the firm said they wanted to support more schools with proper water solutions.

“Organisations like AECI, that's been around for many years, has demonstrated competencies to come on board to support them in building sustainable, not only community partnerships but also business partnerships,” she said.

The department said the donation had come at the right time, with COVID-19 protocol requiring children to clean their hands regularly.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.