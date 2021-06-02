Fewer people working from home between January and March - Stats SA

There have been many indications that offices were slowly coming back to life over the past few months but Stats SA has now confirmed that more people were no longer working from home.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats South Africa has found that fewer people were working from home between January and March this year.

The labour force survey for the first quarter of the year showed that the employees who indicated they were working from home declined to 6.9% from 8% the quarter before.

There have been many indications that offices were slowly coming back to life over the past few months but Stats SA has now confirmed that more people were no longer working from home.

The hard lockdowns in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country compelled millions to work from home.

However, the data from Stats SA suggested that this was slowly becoming a thing of the past despite fears of a resurgence in infections.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey found that the proportion of those who worked from home was higher in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

There was a decrease in the number of people who work from home in most provinces.

The survey also found that the unemployment rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of the year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.