Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlocked

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said wage talks between unions and the state-owned entity have collapsed on Wednesday.

The utility said it had declared a dispute because it was not able to reach an agreement at the central bargaining forum with the three unions.

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The unions have rejected this and placed instead demands for basic salary increases of a revised 10% for NUM, 12% for Numsa and 9.5% for Solidarity. This is in addition to other demands for the increase of an average 15% in the benefits enjoyed by the employees.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.