Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter cleared of racism, wrongdoing

This comes after the board probed allegations of racism and that Andre de Ruyter did not comply with procurement and recruitment policies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom board on Wednesday said an independent investigation had cleared group chief executive Andre de Ruyter of any wrongdoing.

This after it probed allegations of racism and that he did not comply with procurement and recruitment policies.

The board released a statement on Wednesday detailing the findings of a report by advocate Ishmael Semenya, which described some of the allegations as “wild,” “bizarre” and “baseless”.

The allegations were levelled against De Ruyter by former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, who reported the matter to the President Cyril Ramaphosa among others.

Although the Eskom board has not shared the report on the allegations with the public, it has detailed its scathing findings against Tshitangano.

On the allegation that De Ruyter is racist and preferred a white company above one that is black owned - the investigation could not find any substantiation that he conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practice.

The statement states that when Semenya interviewed Tshitangano, he denied making the allegations.

Semenya is further quoted as saying “nothing could be more bizarre” in response to allegations that De Ruyter breached Eskom’s delegation of authority and exercised poor governance.

Tshitangano sent memos of the allegations to the president, minister of public enterprises and Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts.

The Eskom board said it “deeply regrets the waste of time, money, resources incurred by taxpayers” as a result of what it describes as “irresponsible conduct”.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.