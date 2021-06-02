Dunoon man handed life sentence in prison for raping stepdaughter (10)

The court found sufficient evidence proving that he repeatedly raped his stepdaughter between June and December 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A man is serving life in prison for raping his stepdaughter in Dunoon.

He was sentenced in the Cape Town Sexual Offences Court last Friday.

The convicted rapist was said to be a respected member of the community and a preacher. But what happened behind closed doors, told a disturbing story.

The court found sufficient evidence proving that he repeatedly raped his stepdaughter between June and December 2019. She was 10-years-old at the time and the abuse is believed to have taken place while her mother was at work.

The child was initially too afraid to tell anyone, but she eventually went to her mother, who then alerted the authorities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.