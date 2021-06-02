Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report

In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

JOHANNESBURG - There are more damning allegations against embattled Health Minister Zweli Mhhize over the irregular multi-million rand Digital Vibes contract scandal.

In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

The latest revelations follow recent reports that Digital Vibes had transferred money to Dedani Mkhize's company and also paid for maintenance work at the minister's family property in Johannesburg.

The claims of dodgy dealings involving Minister Mkhize and his alleged involvement in the R150 million Digital Vibes contract appear to be piling up.

According to the latest report by Scorpio, documents revealed how the controversial company allegedly transferred R160,000 to a Pietermaritzburg car dealership for a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser.

It is understood that the car was subsequently registered in Dedani Mkhize's name.

According to photographs posted on social media, the vehicle appears to have been put to use at a farm near Pietermaritzburg owned by the minister's son.

Mkhize has distanced himself from Digital Vibes, saying that he had no knowledge of the company or the procurement process for a COVID-19 communications campaign.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is yet to complete its investigation into the multi-million rand scandal.

