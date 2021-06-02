DA to lay criminal complaint against Minister Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio ias reported the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son Dedani.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it planned to lay a formal criminal complaint against embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize over a dodgy multi-million rand contract involving his department.

In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick is reporting that controversial company Digital Vibes bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, DedaniMabhunu.

The company belongs to the minister's close associates.

The latest revelations follow recent reports that Digital Vibes had transferred money to DedaniMabhunu Mkhize's company and also paid for maintenance work at the minister's family property in Johannesburg.

The DA's shadow minister of Health, Siviwe Gwarube, said that they would also be laying a complaint against the department's Director-General Sandile Buthelezi at Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday.

"The DA will be laying criminal charges against Minister Mkhize for specifically the contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, which really puts in the prohibition of such actions by the minister."

Meanwhile, Mkhize last week distanced himself from Digital Vibes, saying that he had no knowledge of the company or the procurement process for a COVID-19 communications campaign.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.