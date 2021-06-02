CT law enforcement, SAPS in Nyanga to stabilise public transport operations

The city said that Golden Arrow had moved the loading area to the side of the N2 on Borcherd's Quarry Road in the interest of safeguarding its buses and there were significant traffic, law enforcement and Metro police as well as SAPS resources supporting this operation.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's law enforcement staff on Wednesday morning joined SAPS in an operation in Nyanga aimed at stabilising the public transport situation in the area.

This was also an effort to protect buses from intimidation and attack.

The city said that Golden Arrow had moved the loading area to the side of the N2 on Borcherd's Quarry Road in the interest of safeguarding its buses and there were significant traffic, law enforcement and Metro police as well as SAPS resources supporting this operation.

The City's JP Smith: "Since last week and Thursday around the Nyanga taxi rank some of the taxi operators have been carrying out very cowardly attacks on other public transport vehicles, specifically targetting Golden Arrow vehicles and others. They've burnt out several Golden Arrow buses."

Smith said that during the peak hour traffic, at least one Avanza vehicle moved about petrol-bombing private vehicles and it appeared that as many as seven vehicles were torched on Wednesday morning.

