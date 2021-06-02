Child rights organisations urge govt to do more to ensure children cared for

The Children's Institute was concerned about the pace at which services were offered to children in need.

CAPE TOWN - As the country observes Child Protection Week, child rights organisations have noted the huge impact of COVID-19.

The Children's Institute was concerned about the pace at which services were offered to children in need.

This week, the organisation and others were urging government to do more to ensure that children were cared for.

The Children's Institute's Professor Shanaaz Mathews said that violence in the home had escalated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The concern is that services are often responsive after the children disclose the abuse. We have to ensure that we offer the necessary prevention services and that it is offered early enough to reduce the long-term effects."

She said that while government had developed a plan to tackle violence against women and children there'd been a lack of funds to implement it.

Child Protection consultant Joan van Niekerk agreed: "We plead with government: stop stealing the money. And when people do steal the money, take it very seriously and let some of that money come back into childrens' services because children have suffered greatly in the past year."

Organisations have warned that broken promises would not break the cycle of violence, insecurity and inequality.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.