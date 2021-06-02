Air Zimbabwe resumes domestic flights after being grounded last year

A recently acquired Embraer plane landed at Victoria Falls International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

HARARE - Air Zimbabwe has resumed domestic flights after they were grounded for most of last year due to COVID-19 and operational challenges.

Air Zimbabwe tweeted a picture of the Embraer passenger jet after it landed at Victoria Falls.



There will be flights from Harare to Victoria Falls, via Bulawayo, four times a week.

The airline, which is saddled with huge debts, suspended its domestic flights last year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In March, the government launched a vaccination drive in Victoria Falls to create herd immunity and encourage tourists to come back.

Other airlines, like Fastjet and Airlink, have already resumed flights into the resort city.

