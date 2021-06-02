After 6-year battle Soweto school to finally get sustainable water supply

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News revealed how the Goza Primary School, which accommodates 1,400 pupils, had been forced to come up with its own survival plan after being failed by government.

JOHANNESBURG - After a six-year battle for access to safe drinking water at a primary school, the Gauteng Education Department in collaboration with a private company is finally expected to provide the Soweto institution with a sustainable water supply.

Earlier this year, Eyewitness News revealed how the Goza Primary School, which accommodates 1,400 pupils, had been forced to come up with its own survival plan after being failed by government.

On Wednesday morning, JSE listed company, the AECI Group, will be handing over a donation to the school.

#GozaPrimary Through private funders, the AECI Group, will be handing over a borehole, water filtration plant and flow taps to the school. ML @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/eOh6MHP1dY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2021

#GozaPrimary SGB: You have given us life. We were desperate, thank you so much. ML pic.twitter.com/Liy1vMAGWa EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2021

It’s been a six-year wait but the schoolchildren here at Goza Primary in Soweto should soon have a sustainable water supply running from their taps and enough to flush their toilets.

Private funder, the AECI group, has sponsored a borehole, along with a water filtration plant and flow taps for this school.

Two months ago, Eyewitness News revealed how children here had to relieve themselves in the bush without water to service the toilets.

The school had been waiting to be added to the grid since the school opened its doors - that was back in 2014.

The Gauteng Education Department then said that national government was not approving the school's rezoning plans and therefore its water connection was not linked to the City of Joburg’s grid.

It also claimed to be fighting the battle for years and said that the lack of water was being handled by the provincial Department of Infrastructure and the national Department of Public Works.

