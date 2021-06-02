African Union called upon to resolve Pan-African Parliament impasse

Proceedings were suspended on Tuesday for the third time after delegates clashed over the election process of a new president.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) said that there was an urgent need for the African Union (AU) to intervene and clarify the contentious voting process when it comes to electing leadership.

Western and southern Africa regions were pulling from different sides over whether the presidency should move around the continent's different blocs on a rotational basis.

Tensions were once again high on Tuesday at the Pan-African Parliament sitting in Midrand over the so-called rotational voting system.

Members, mostly from the southern regions said, this system would give countries in their bloc an opportunity to lead.

Julius Malema, who was one of the five members representing South Africa, has been vocal about the rotation of the presidency and called that member states nominate Zimbabwe for the leadership position.

Malema told SABC News that practical solutions were urgently needed to resolve the ongoing impasse.

“We need someone from the AU to come and intervene and facilitate the elections, because there are two letters from the AU which are our colleagues are refusing to adhere to. And the dispute is with regard to those letters from the AU."

In its short history, there has not been a president from the southern region since the parliament was officially recognised in 2004. The last two presidents have been from west Africa.

