About 26% of eligible candidates have registered for vaccination in the NC

The provincial government is urging more people to register on the Electronic Vaccine Data System as phase 2 of vaccination is currently under way.

CAPE TOWN - Around 23% of people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the Northern Cape have so far registered.

Over 15,600 vaccine shots have already been administered in the province.

The Northern Cape wants to vaccinate 118,000 residents 60 years and older.

It has so far managed to inoculate more than 6,000.

Premier Zamani Saul said just over 27,000 people had registered.

“We’re calling on communities to encourage their family members and friends to register for the vaccination.”

Over 9,600 healthcare workers have also been inoculated.

Additional vaccination sites will be opened in Springbok, Calvinia and De Aar from next week.

