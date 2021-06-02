83 crocodiles that escaped from Bonnievale farm 3 months ago recaptured

Nearly three months ago, young Nile crocodiles which range from 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres escaped through a perimeter fence and made their way to the Breede River.

CAPE TOWN - Eighty-three crocodiles have now been recaptured after escaping from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale.

Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said 51 crocodiles were euthanised and 32 were captured alive.

“Two more crocodiles are believed to remain at large according to CapeNature who has been leading the recovery operations over the past two months. These two crocodiles have been spotted but not yet been retrieved.”

He said CapeNature would continue with at least one night river patrol a week.

The crocodile facility has been inspected and the fence has been repaired.

“We are still in the final processes of completing an investigation into what went wrong, and a further investigation will be conducted once that has been concluded.”

