3,614 new COVID-19 infections and 95 more deaths recorded in SA

Ninety-five more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the country's death toll now at 56,601.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
The Health Department said that 3,614 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,669,000.

Just over 1,563,000 people have recuperated, with the country's recovery rate hovering at 93%.

On the vaccine front, 1,045,104 healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

