3,614 new COVID-19 infections and 95 more deaths recorded in SA

Ninety-five more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the country's death toll now at 56,601.

The Health Department said that 3,614 infections were also recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,669,000.

Just over 1,563,000 people have recuperated, with the country's recovery rate hovering at 93%.

On the vaccine front, 1,045,104 healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 669 231 with 3 614 new cases reported. Today, 95 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 601 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 563 719, representing a recovery rate of 93,7%

