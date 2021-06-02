2 Tshwane DA councillors leave party citing racism

Eyewitness News has seen a resignation letter penned by Rose Maake and Mike Mokhari complaining of being undermined, disrespected and bullied in the DA.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors in Tshwane are the latest to complain about race relations in the organisation as they call it quits as both councillors and party members.

Eyewitness News has on Wednesday seen a resignation letter penned by Rose Maake and Mike Mokhari complaining of being undermined, disrespected and bullied in the DA.

The pair complain about the Soshanguve constituency being placed under administration without even terms of reference having been established.

Last year, DA regional chair Abel Tau - who once acted as Tshwane mayor - quit the party and joined former DA Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's ActionSA outfit.

They form part of a growing number of black leaders who have said they could not continue to remain in the DA.

While the party's regional chair Mpho Mehlape Zimu said they wished them well, she accused the duo of using race as an excuse to cover up their own misconduct.

“How long have they been in the DA? If ever there was racism in the DA, they would have realised it many years ago. They’ve been in the DA until yesterday. Just because things are not working out for them, they are claiming the race card.”

