16 SAPS officers linked to KZN politically related crimes arrested - Cele

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said 16 police officers had been arrested for their links to politically related crimes in KwaZulu-Natal since 2018.

Cele has given an update on the work of the inter-ministerial committee on political killings in the province at a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday.

He said the involvement of law enforcement officers in criminality was concerning and was being closely looked into.

Cele said in addition to arresting police officers, councillors who faked security threats in a bid to secure police protection had also been nabbed.

“We want to warn these councillors; several of them are in court but we will be approaching Cogta to say they must talk to them.”

He said since 2018, the inter-ministerial task team had investigated 226 dockets in which 251 arrests had been made involving politically related cases.

The minister said 46 suspects had been found guilty and among them, 30 had been convicted of murder.

