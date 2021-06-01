Zondo rebukes Prasa’s attempt to have head of legal testify

Evidence leader advocate Vas Soni said he received a letter from the rail agency after Ngoye said she wants to respond to the evidence of former group CEO Lucky Montana and about the intimidation that she has been subjected to.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has rebuked the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s attempts to prevent head of legal Martha Ngoye from testifying.

Evidence leader advocate Vas Soni on Tuesday said he received a letter from the rail agency after Ngoye said she wanted to respond to the evidence of former group CEO Lucky Montana and about the intimidation that she was subjected to.

Prasa said Ngoye’s testimony on her unfair dismissal was outside the terms of reference of the commission.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo disagreed: “If Prasa people are engaged in corruption and people are entitled to come to this commission and say so.”

Ngoye said some information given to the state capture commission on decisions made by tender committees was false and she and other executives found their names included in a bid adjudication committee that they never sat in.

“All of us that were identified as part of the committee, we got together and we were puzzled because not a single one of us remember sitting in the committee.”

Ngoye alleged that Montana was behind the awarding of a R3.5 billion contract to Swifambo Rail.

But Montana said Ngoye knew more because she sat in the tender committee.

Ngoye was fired by Montana but challenged her dismissal and was reinstated after Montana was removed.

