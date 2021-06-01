Zizi Kodwa says SSA's image compromised by revelations at Zondo Inquiry

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa was appearing on behalf of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo who was unwell and could not present her budget vote speech at parliament on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa said the image of the State Security Agency (SSA) had been compromised by findings of malfeasance and recent revelations at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

But he’s told Parliament the agency was busy implementing the recommendations of the high-level review panel report on state security submitted two years ago by former Minister Sydney Mufamadi.

“You are aware of the disturbing findings and recommendations of the high-level review panel and the subsequent allegations and counter-allegations of corruption and malfeasance at the Zondo commission and in the media – the public image of the agency has been compromised.

“We continue to support all interventions and efforts to professionalise the agency. In this regard, we support the process that is unfolding at the Zondo commission and we are also implementing the recommendations of the high-level review panel to enhance accountability and transparency.”

During the debate, opposition parties took aim at the state of the country’s intelligence services, with a number of them saying they could not in good conscience support the State Security Agency budget vote.

Even the chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, ANC MP Jerome Maake, noted that implementing the Mufamadi panel’s recommendations was taking too long.

