Weather Watch: Durban to get some rain, partly cloudy conditions for KZN

JOHANNESBURG – Partly cloudy Wednesday in store for most parts of the province with fairly low temperatures.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town is partly cloudy with maximum temperatures peaking at 21°C while George can expect clear skies but only a high of 18°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 2.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/iwzuwiRf0n SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 1, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Some rain can be expected in Durban with temperatures peaking at 20°C. A cloudy Richard’s Bay can expect temperatures to peak at 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 2.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/SfI0PmO4za SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 1, 2021

GAUTENG:

A chilly 16°C can be expected for Johannesburg on Wednesday.

