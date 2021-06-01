Go

Weather Watch: Durban to get some rain, partly cloudy conditions for KZN

Picture: Pixabay.com
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Partly cloudy Wednesday in store for most parts of the province with fairly low temperatures.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town is partly cloudy with maximum temperatures peaking at 21°C while George can expect clear skies but only a high of 18°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Some rain can be expected in Durban with temperatures peaking at 20°C. A cloudy Richard’s Bay can expect temperatures to peak at 21°C.

GAUTENG:
A chilly 16°C can be expected for Johannesburg on Wednesday.

