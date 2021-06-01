We don't need more restrictions, we need more vaccines, says CoCT's Vos

City of Cape Town officials said that the current curfew imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus would negatively affect the work they had done to stabilise the city's economy.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants national government to reconsider the lockdown curfew hours.

The country has moved to level 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown. The curfew now starts at 11 at night and ends at 4am.

This means non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres have to close by 10pm.

The city said that while measures were needed to curb the spread of the virus, losing trading hours was hitting many businesses hard.

"We don't need more restrictions, we need more vaccines. Our economy and jobs in Cape Town are very dependent on these industries, and our economy cannot afford these curfews. With our business partners in Cape Town, we worked around the clock to get our industries back safely," said the city’s James Vos.

