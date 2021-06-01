WC cultural affairs dept to submit adjusted initiations plan

While under level 1, the cabinet of the Western Cape took a decision to lift the suspension on initiation practices, which was set to begin on Tuesday. However, the country has now moved to level 2.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department Cultural Affairs and Sport will submit its adjusted initiation plan to national government for approval as the country moves to alert level 2.

MEC Anroux Marais on Tuesday said with the province in a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the provincial health department had issued an advisory recommending a postponement until the end of the third wave in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson Stacy McLean said this had been communicated to stakeholders.

“While we understand the increasing frustrations due to the delays in the initiation practises in the Western Cape, the collaborative whole of society approach to the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the cooperation of communities are essential in containing the spread and recovering from its unprecedented implications.”

McLean said the department was at an advanced stage of training cultural practitioners and members of various initiation forums.

