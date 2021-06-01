WC ANC calls on Ramaphosa, Cele to intervene in Vearey’s dismissal

On Monday, news broke that he'd been fired after being found guilty of misconduct relating to Facebook posts referencing national commissioner Khehla Sitole.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has on Tuesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele to urgently intervene in the dismissal of the provincial head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “We are angered by this dismissal. General Vearey has become an officer hated by criminals in our province. His dismissal appears to be part of a pattern that seems to sideline people’s soldiers. Clearly, there is a crisis in the SAPS."

