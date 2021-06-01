Stage 2 load shedding coming at 4pm today, Eskom confirms

The power cuts were due to breakdowns at the Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power plants and delays in returning units at Duvha and Tutuka power stations, Eskom said.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage two load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

