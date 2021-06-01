Solidarity heads back to court over govt’s decision to employ Cuban engineers

The union has on Tuesday accused Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu of misleading the public in the appointment of the Cuban engineers.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union Solidarity is heading back to court to challenge government's decision to employ more than 20 Cuban engineers.

The union has on Tuesday accused Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu of misleading the public in the appointment of the Cuban engineers.

Solidarity said Sisulu lied to the public about the appointment of the Cuban engineers.

CEO Dirk Hermann said: “We believe that the public has the right to know and [the minister] should therefore release this information. Some of the information indicates that the Cuban engineers have employment contracts and are paid up to R300,000 a year more than South African engineers.”

The human settlements department has hit back at the union and said it was unfortunate that the union would be heading back to court.

In a statement, the department accused Solidarity of being bitter, expressing xenophobia and hate for Cubans.

