SAPS needs to implement rural safety strategy - Agri EC

There are growing calls in the Eastern Cape for police to ramp up safety in the rural communities following the murder of 79-year-old cattle farmer, John Viedge.

CAPE TOWN - There are growing calls in the Eastern Cape for police to ramp up safety in the rural communities.

This follows the murder of 79-year-old cattle farmer, John Viedge.

The farmer was shot and killed at his farm, Highlands, on Sunday in Nqanqurhu, formerly known as Maclear.

His killers were still at large.

Agri Eastern Cape rural safety manager, Jason Kümm: "The SAPS needs to implement their rural safety strategy and do everything they can to protect these rural communities. It's really about protecting the people of this province and not just farmers, everyone in those rural community is under threat at the moment."

The latest quarterly crime statistics showed that 11 murders had been reported at farms and smallholdings nationwide between January and March this year.

Attacks at large amounted to a staggering 130 incidents for the same period, with Eastern Cape recording 21 incidents.

