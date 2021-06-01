Players offer support after Naomi Osaka takes time away from tennis

Naomi Osaka has revealed that she's been struggling with bouts of depression and anxiety since the US Open in 2018 and will now be taking some time away from the game.

JOHANNESBURG - Fellow tennis players continue to show support to Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open following her decision to boycott all media activity at the Grand Slam.

Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova showed their support for Osaka, saying that it showed the importance of mental health.

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression.



Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs.



We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021

"Space. Support. And nothing but connection and love and support, that's all."

-@Martina on Naomi Osaka#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/63H0B5vZXH — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2021

As for Serena Williams, she empathised with what Osaka had been forced to deal with in her career.

"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like," said the 39-year-old, after her first-round 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night match at Roland Garros.

"We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin.

"Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to.”

Osaka beat Williams at the US Open in 2018 – with many witnessing the work of the next tennis great.

However, "long bouts of depression" have brought things to a halt for now, with the tennis fraternity taking a long hard look at itself.

