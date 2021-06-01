PAP violence a wake-up call to do more to de-colonise African minds - Motshekga

Pan-African Parliament member Mathole Motshekga said that Monday's violence during a sitting where a woman was kicked was a disgraceful 'wake-up call', adding that it was important that there was unity among members.

The sitting was marred by chaos, walkouts, physical violence and desperate calls for the police to step in to break up fights between delegates.

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina was kicked by Djibril War from Senegal during a heated argument.

Last week, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also threatened to murder a delegate from Mali.

Motshekga said that it was important that there was unity among members.

"There is no basis to discriminate against anybody but it is the colonised minds and spirits of our people that are creating problems. For me, this is just a wake-up call that we must do more to de-colonise the African people."

Motshekga said that urgent steps needed to be taken to address the action of those in the Pan-African Parliament.

"People were moving chairs, threatening. Even school children don't do that. Because of this kind of behaviour it is this colonised minds that dominate us."

