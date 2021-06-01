Officer wounded in shootout with armed robbers in Idutywa

A suspect was wounded and five others were arrested.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been seriously wounded following a shootout with armed robbers in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

The incident happened during the early hours of Monday when officials responded to a call of a business robbery in progress.

While driving towards the scene, they were met with a hail of bullets wounding one of the two officers.

The officer was transported to a medical facility, where he remains in a critical condition. Additional police units subsequently chased after the eight suspects, where another shootout occurred.

A suspect was wounded and five others were arrested.

“During the operation, police recovered three suspected stolen vehicles and white, Nissan bakkie, NP200, grey Chevrolet, brown Toyota Avanza, one firearm and ammunition, heavy duty crowbars, a safe, and an undisclosed amount of money,” the police's Tembinkosi Kinana said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.