NW has activated all resources to fight COVID-19 third wave - Health MEC

The Matlosana region and Mahikeng had in recent days been reporting surges in COVID-19 infections, with each area reporting just less than 100 new cases daily.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said that they had activated all their available resources to fight COVID-19 as the province experienced a third wave of infections.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the province was seeing a third wave, along with other provinces including Gauteng.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the province had reported more than 75,000 positive cases.

The Matlosana region and Mahikeng had in recent days been reporting surges in COVID-19 infections, with each area reporting just less than 100 new cases daily.

The increases have been attributed to a number of factors, as Health MEC Sambatha explains: "Schools, funerals, public and congested places remain the most serious places in our province."

He said that as a result, the Health Department has now been forced to act immediately.

"We are reactivating awareness and we are reactivating our isolation sites."

The province has so far vaccinated more 18,000 elderly people with the campaign this week expected to be expanded to rural areas.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.