MPs working on amendment of Section 25 of Constitution seek 30-day extension

The ad hoc committee's deadline to come up with a report on the amendment to be submitted to Parliament lapsed on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ad hoc committee set up to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation wants an extra 30 days to finish its work.

The committee's deadline to come up with a report on the amendment to be submitted to Parliament lapsed on Monday.

MPs have now decided to ask the National Assembly for an extension.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said that they had to be done within 30 days.

“Even the 30 days we are requesting is really a request. We are requesting. We shouldn’t stretch it too far beyond 30 days,” Motshekga said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.