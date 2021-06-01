Mbeki: Careerism within ANC a core problem

Former President Thabo Mbeki said that a consequence of this has been a decline in the values of the party and a growing trust deficit between the African National Congress (ANC) and citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbek i said that more than 20 years since African National Congress (ANC) president Nelson Mandela warned of the impact of careerism on the ANC, it remained a core problem for the party.

Speaking at an ANC Eastern Cape extended provincial executive committee meeting on Monday, Mbeki said that a consequence of this has been a decline in the values of the party and a growing trust deficit between the ANC and citizens.

He also revealed that he withdrew from campaigning for the ANC between 2009 and 2016 over what he felt was false messaging by ANC leaders during the elections.

During his address, Mbeki said that while Gwede Mantashe was secretary-general of the ANC, he also raised the same issue of careerism, years after Madiba's warnings.

“There was a perception of the ANC was entirely corrupt, and that we had a very poor quality and poor quality of branches and members in general, and so on. That is a consequence of failure to address this problem, which Madiba relayed in 1997. Twenty years later, we can see this is what is happening,” said the former president.

