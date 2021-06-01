Mahumapelo told to leave virtual NCOP meeting on NW interventions

The inter-ministerial task team on the North West led by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and her Justice counterpart, Ronald Lamola, were to give an update on what progress it had made in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has been booted out of a parliamentary meeting.

Mahumapelo tried to join the virtual National Council of Provinces meeting on Monday where interventions for the troubled province were discussed.

But he was blocked.

Mahumapelo, who is a member of the National Assembly, was the premier of the North West when the national government placed the province under administration.

But his attempt to enter the Zoom meeting to discuss service delivery failures in the province he once led was quickly thwarted by Ad Hoc committee chairperson, China Dodovu.

"This is an official parliamentary meeting as such and we would not want problems in this respect. Only people who are invited. I’m going to request Mr Mahumapelo to log out of this meeting because he’s not supposed to be part of this meeting."

Mahumapelo objected, saying that he would ordinarily be allowed to attend such meetings.

"If it was not because of COVID-19 we would be convening this meeting in the precincts of Parliament and as a member of Parliament and any other member of Parliament is welcome to attend any other meeting of parliament as long as they don’t vote in that meeting."

The gathering continued without him after he was instructed to follow proceedings on the parliamentary television channel.

