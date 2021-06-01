ICC contemplates moving 2021 T20 World Cup from India to UAE

The ICC added a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month.

LONDON, United Kingdom - This year's men's T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the United Arab Emirates in response to the rise in coronavirus cases in the sub-continent, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

"The ICC board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East," said a statement issued by the global governing body on Tuesday.

The ICC added a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month.

