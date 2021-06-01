Gigaba: Mngoma made up story about me handling cash for Guptas

Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that it was not true that he told his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, that the money in his safe was from the Guptas or that it was for African National Congress (ANC) elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that it was not true that he told his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, that the money in his safe was from the Guptas or that it was for African National Congress (ANC) elections.

Mngoma told the state capture commission that was what Gigaba told her when she found him stashing cash with the safe open and she was shocked.

But Gigaba said that the position of head of elections did not entail going around and collecting donations.

"If you want to donate money to the ANC, you don't give it to the head of elections," Gigaba said.

He said that Mngoma never saw him handling cash from the Guptas and she was making up the story about him, saying that some of the money was for ANC election campaigns.

"The head of elections does not go around with stashes of cash to pay for whatever. You submit invoices to the office of the treasurer-general and they get paid from the office of the treasurer-general," Gigaba said.

State capture evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked Gigaba if he panicked because he was caught stashing the cash but he said that there was no such money.

