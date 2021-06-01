Gigaba explains why he gave estranged wife Mngoma bank card with R3,000 limit

Malusi Gigaba has responded to Norma Mngoma’s evidence before the state capture commission that he was not telling the truth when he said that he gave her a bank card with a limit of R3,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Malusi Gigaba said that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma may think that R3,000 was nothing but he did not because it was a luxury for many South Africans.

Mngoma said that there was nothing that she could do with that amount.

The former minister testified before the commission on Monday.

"All that I did was to say to her 'use this in case you have to buy things related to your pregnancy, medicines or whatever household things that you need."'

Gigaba said that he gave his estranged wife a bank card with a R3,000 limit but Mngoma told the Zondo Commission he could not have given her such little money.

"Chairperson, Ms Mngoma was probably used to or is used to an extravagant lifestyle where R3,000 doesn't mean anything. For many people in South Africa, R3,000 would be a luxury and she had her own money."

Gigaba said that he found out last year that the person that Mngoma said was her rich father was actually her fiancé.

