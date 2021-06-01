Family relieved as Kgothatso Mdunana's body returns home this weekend

The 24-year-old student died when she fell from an apartment on the 13th floor in Hangzhou while visiting a friend.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a South African engineering student who passed away in China said with the final confirmation that Kgothatso Mdunana's remains would be repatriated back to South Africa at the weekend was sinking in.

The 24-year-old student died when she fell from an apartment on the 13th floor in Hangzhou while visiting a friend.

Police have now ruled out homicide, saying it was an accident.

Mdunana's father Pfarelo Mphaphuli said with confirmation from the Chinese authorities that his daughter's remains would arrive back home at O.R Tambo international Airport on Sunday, memorial and funeral arrangements could now be finalised.

"Reality is kicking in and it's a sad moment - it has been for the whole month now. But it is a relief that it is now confirmed that she is coming home."

A memorial service would be held next Thursday at St Stithians College chapel in Randburg, while the funeral is set to take place on Saturday, 12 June, in Alexandra.

The family started a fundraiser last month when they couldn't fund Mdunana's repatriation.

They raised enough money to help her parents to travel to China after the funeral to fetch her spirit in line with their cultural beliefs.

