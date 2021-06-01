DUT wastewater analysis shows KZN experiencing 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections

The Institute for Water and Wastewater said the peak of the COVID-19 second wave in South Africa occurred in January this year with an average of 40,000 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - Wastewater analysis by the Durban University of Technology (DUT) indicates that KwaZulu-Natal may already be experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology – which is based at DUT – on Tuesday said its research indicated that the number of COVID-19 cases being reported was far lower than the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The institute has released new data following an analysis of wastewater at the central treatment plant in eThekwini.

The Institute for Water and Wastewater said the peak of the COVID-19 second wave in South Africa occurred in January this year with an average of 40,000 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

During this period, the DUT-based research hub recorded viral loads averaging at 4.72 log copies per 100 millilitres at the central wastewater treatment plant.

However, over the last four weeks, viral loads have averaged 5.57 log copies per 100 millilitres.

"Surprisingly, we found that the numbers we are getting now from 11 to 27 May are even slightly higher than what we picked up at the peak of the second week," said the institute’s director professor Faizul Bux.

Bux said the provincial health department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases had been informed of their findings.

