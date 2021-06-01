Dismissal of WC detectives chief Veary raises concerns of stability within SAPS

Western Cape detectives head Jeremy Veary was found guilty of bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - The dismissal of Western Cape detectives head, Jeremy Vearey, has raised concern over stability within the police service.

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct and then dismissed by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole.

Veary was found guilty of bringing the South African Police Service (SAPS) into disrepute.

A disciplinary hearing chaired by Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga also recommended that he be dismissed.

“Some of the messages were directed at the national commissioner and contained words that were considered derogatory, offensive, insulting and disrespectful to the national commissioner," SAPS spokesperson Visha Naidoo said.

“The latest developments speak to a greater need for stability within the SAPS management in the Western Cape and therefore, the DA reiterates its call that the mandate on police services to be decentralised to the authority of the provincial government,” said the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s community safety spokesperson, Reagan Allen.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.