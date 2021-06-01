DBSA denies mismanagement and corruption allegations

On Tuesday, the state-owned bank appeared before parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa to address allegations of financial irregularities in respect of certain multi-million rand loans.

DURBAN - The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has denied allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

It’s also alleged there’s been victimisation of certain board members and an irregular reformation of the board.

The Scopa meeting follows an open letter by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa where he makes allegations of maladministration and possible deep-rooted corruption at the DBSA as well as of the victimisation of board members.

The allegations include the offering of questionable loans for certain bulk infrastructure projects.

However, DBSA CEO Patrick Dlamini denied the claims.

"There’s no evidence of conflict of interest in all these things. There’s been no collusion that we’ve actually become aware of even with several investigations of fraud on all these transactions.”

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has called for a quick resolution of the allegations.

“The matters must be ventilated openly and candidly so that we can all leave this meeting with a view that our institution - the DBSA - is well run and well managed and where there are faults, we should seek to correct them.”

