DBE to rely on COVID data when pupils return to classes full time

Officials have stressed vigilance is critical and their strategy will be updated regularly according to changes in risks.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Basic Education has on Tuesday briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on basic education on the preparedness of schools for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

This follows an announcement over the weekend that all primary school pupils will return to the classroom on 26 July.

Officials have stressed vigilance is critical and their strategy will be updated regularly according to changes in risks.

The department's acting chief director Faith Kumalo said: “In applying the risk adjusted differentiated strategy, we’re going to have to stay really close to the health data, so that we know at every point what is happening with the infections because we have seen that there will be changes from week to week.”

Kumalo said they would stay on top of trends in COVID-19 infections across the country.

“Every second week, we will seek to get the data from the health department, and we’ll share this with the provinces and districts in particular.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.