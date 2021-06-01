Go

CoCT's JP Smith wants harsher punishments for incidents of brazen criminality

In the latest incident, a drunk driver who was pulled over in Blue Downs on Sunday took one last swig of his brandy before Metro police officers apprehended him.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has expressed concern by the brazen criminality some arrestees had shown in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old suspect was detained at the Mfuleni Police Station.

The city's JP Smith: "We continue to see too many people with a total disregard for the law which jeopardises public safety. Only harsh consequences from the courts will turn this tide."

